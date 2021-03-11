Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE DIV traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.54. The company had a trading volume of 240,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,645. The firm has a market cap of C$307.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.16. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Get Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,651.20.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.