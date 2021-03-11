DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Hits $0.0658 on Top Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for $0.0658 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $698,971.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00702152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00027482 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00033135 BTC.

DMM: Governance Token Profile

DMG is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,429 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.