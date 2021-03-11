DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0630 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $1.08 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 56% against the US dollar. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

