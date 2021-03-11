DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 96.8% in February

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DNAX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 50,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

