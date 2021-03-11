DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 96.8% in February

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DNAX traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 50,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,070. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. DNA Brands has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $3.65.
DNA Brands Company Profile
