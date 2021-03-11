Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Short Interest Up 274.6% in February

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the February 11th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DNHBY traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 186,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,251. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.56. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Get Dnb Asa alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Dnb Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on DNHBY. Credit Suisse Group cut Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Dnb Asa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dnb Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dnb Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.