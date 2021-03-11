DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,120. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

