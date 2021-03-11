Dodge & Cox Acquires 12,001,025 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 7.44% of FOX worth $1,289,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 89.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. The stock had a trading volume of 86,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,010. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $42.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.