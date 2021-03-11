Dodge & Cox Acquires 8,787,122 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned about 2.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,796,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 133,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $78.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

