Dodge & Cox Buys 588,589 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 2.7% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 4.48% of Cigna worth $3,365,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Cigna by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,267. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $242.16. The company has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

