Dodge & Cox Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Dodge & Cox reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,118,300 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.38% of JD.com worth $487,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Shares of JD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,231. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

