Dodge & Cox Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,312,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,270,952 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 7.05% of TE Connectivity worth $2,822,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after buying an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,190,569,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after buying an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total value of $1,536,848.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.46. 24,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,053. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.