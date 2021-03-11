Dodge & Cox Has $1.09 Billion Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.22% of CVS Health worth $1,090,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,794,633 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $630,407,000 after acquiring an additional 309,570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,592,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $290,568,000 after acquiring an additional 273,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS remained flat at $$72.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

