Dodge & Cox Has $1.12 Billion Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 6.56% of DISH Network worth $1,115,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in DISH Network by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.36. 53,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,897. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. DISH Network Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

