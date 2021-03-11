Dodge & Cox Has $1.18 Billion Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,233,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204,314 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.60% of Carrier Global worth $1,178,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,270,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,974. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

