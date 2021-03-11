Dodge & Cox Has $2.04 Billion Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dodge & Cox lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,615,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,374 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.6% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.94% of Novartis worth $2,041,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.98. 17,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $194.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

