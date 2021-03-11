Dodge & Cox Has $2.61 Billion Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,388,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670,142 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 2.1% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 6.93% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $2,605,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,786,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,590,000 after acquiring an additional 283,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

NYSE BK traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.91. 100,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

