Dodge & Cox Has $4.20 Billion Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,140,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,403,033 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 1.75% of Comcast worth $4,199,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after buying an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 542,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,502. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $263.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

