Dodge & Cox Has $420.59 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,783,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804,893 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 3.05% of Liberty Global worth $420,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Liberty Global by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.41. 176,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,478. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

