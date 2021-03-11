Dodge & Cox Has $471.75 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,851,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410,400 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 12.65% of Ovintiv worth $471,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $2,009,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ovintiv by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,081. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

