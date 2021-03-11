Dodge & Cox Has $650.99 Million Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,343,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969,134 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 14.22% of Qurate Retail worth $650,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,434. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

