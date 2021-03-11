Dodge & Cox Has $859.09 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dodge & Cox raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 5.40% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $859,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,432,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 393,237 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.74.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,693. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,167 shares of company stock worth $3,177,295 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

