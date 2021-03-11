Dodge & Cox Increases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Dodge & Cox raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 3.14% of Credicorp worth $411,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,572,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after buying an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Credicorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 479,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,627,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.38. 10,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $178.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Santander raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

