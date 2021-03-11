Dodge & Cox Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,557,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,367,856 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 5.50% of Schlumberger worth $1,671,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $865,000. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,111,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,175,736. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.