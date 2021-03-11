Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 990,300 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.10% of Baidu worth $808,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU stock traded up $9.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.00. The company had a trading volume of 194,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,290,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.