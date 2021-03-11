Dodge & Cox Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,349,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,901,000. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.95% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $126.03. 112,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963,206. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,147,073 shares of company stock worth $2,217,095,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

