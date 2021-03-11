Dodge & Cox Purchases 4,500,035 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500,035 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 1.36% of Gilead Sciences worth $996,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $63.35. 211,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,968,937. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

