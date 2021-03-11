Dodge & Cox Raises Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,574,600 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 0.95% of TC Energy worth $362,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in TC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,785. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

