Dodge & Cox Raises Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 4.98% of Dell Technologies worth $2,734,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $7,659,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

