Dodge & Cox Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 172,756 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.22% of T-Mobile US worth $364,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

