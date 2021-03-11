Dodge & Cox Reduces Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Dodge & Cox decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,915,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240,346 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 7.43% of Baker Hughes worth $1,603,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $24.82. 241,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.