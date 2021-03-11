Dodge & Cox Sells 1,106,291 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,204,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,106,291 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 5.60% of Hess worth $908,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,532,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $450,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 186,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.96. 63,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,353. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

