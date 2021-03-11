Dodge & Cox Sells 111,370 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dodge & Cox lessened its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,194,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,370 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 13.83% of Apache worth $740,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apache by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Apache by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Apache in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apache stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 225,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578,106. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

