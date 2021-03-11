Dodge & Cox Sells 131,245 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,327,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 131,245 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 5.76% of State Street worth $1,479,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.38.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $84.20. The company had a trading volume of 48,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

