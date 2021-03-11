Dodge & Cox Sells 13,345,000 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,313,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,345,000 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 2.52% of UBS Group worth $1,291,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. 317,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,221. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

