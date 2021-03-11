Dodge & Cox Sells 1,418,555 Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,313,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,418,555 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 6.77% of The Gap worth $511,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock valued at $680,747 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.86. 140,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

