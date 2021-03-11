Dodge & Cox Sells 2,470,429 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dodge & Cox reduced its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,281,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,470,429 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.0% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 6.79% of Microchip Technology worth $2,524,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,066. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

