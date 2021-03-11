Dodge & Cox Sells 2,610,200 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,947,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610,200 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 11.23% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $535,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,048,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,515 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE TV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.34.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

