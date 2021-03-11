Dodge & Cox Sells 283,846 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dodge & Cox trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,451,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 283,846 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.41% of Medtronic worth $638,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berry Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,373,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

MDT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.79. 65,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.