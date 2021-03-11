Dodge & Cox Sells 3,840,587 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,724,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,840,587 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.8% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dodge & Cox owned 5.18% of FedEx worth $3,563,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,891 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $8.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.84. 95,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,577. The company has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

