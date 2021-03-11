Dodge & Cox Sells 385,172 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,472,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 385,172 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 14.40% of Juniper Networks worth $1,068,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 194,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.