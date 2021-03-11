Dodge & Cox Sells 528,019 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,215,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528,019 shares during the period. MetLife comprises approximately 2.5% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned about 7.36% of MetLife worth $3,108,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 118,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,663. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $62.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

