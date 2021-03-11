Dodge & Cox Sells 84,961 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,907,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,961 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 11.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $358,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 139,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.41. 12,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,461. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.