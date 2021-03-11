Dodge & Cox Trims Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,252,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,401 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 1.49% of Incyte worth $282,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Incyte by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INCY. Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of INCY traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.14. 40,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

