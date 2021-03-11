Dodge & Cox Trims Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Dodge & Cox lowered its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,432,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191,633 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 4.38% of Aegon worth $463,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 81,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 190,756 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.95. 83,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37. Aegon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Aegon’s payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.