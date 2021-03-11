Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.11% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of DLB stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.63. 4,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,279.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

