Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.32. 47,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

