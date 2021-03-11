Dollar General (DG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $187.55 on Thursday. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

