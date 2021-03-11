Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

DLTR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,139. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

