Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,139. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.