Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Down 1.8%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.46. 38,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 742,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The stock has a market cap of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

